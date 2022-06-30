General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 67.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.30.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

