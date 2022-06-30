General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $80.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

General Mills stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. General Mills has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

