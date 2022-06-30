General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $74.72, with a volume of 10598613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.26.

The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Get General Mills alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Mills by 162.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,560,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.29.

About General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.