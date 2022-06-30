General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,971 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in General Motors by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

