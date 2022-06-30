Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Holdings Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 63,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86 and a beta of 0.36. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

