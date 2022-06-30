Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 3,300 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GVDNY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale raised Givaudan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Givaudan from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,736.26.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $105.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average is $82.08.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

