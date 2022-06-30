Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 560 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 560 ($6.87) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.12) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.14) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 461 ($5.66) to GBX 770 ($9.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.87) price target on Glencore in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($9.08) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 603.33 ($7.40).

Get Glencore alerts:

LON GLEN opened at GBX 451.10 ($5.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £59.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 489.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 455.92. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 290.96 ($3.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.73).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.