Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Cut to GBX 560 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 580 ($7.12) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 600 ($7.36) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.61) to GBX 740 ($9.08) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($7.73) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.96) to GBX 770 ($9.45) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $660.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Glencore has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

