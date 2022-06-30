GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Bank of America

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $75.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GFS. Citigroup boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.93.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 133.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

