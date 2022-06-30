GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $57.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. GLOBALFOUNDRIES traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 1861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

GFS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

