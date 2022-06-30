GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in GoDaddy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $70.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $90.43.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $294,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

