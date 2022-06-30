Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 56.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.59. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.63. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $273.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 441,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,805 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 301,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 247,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after acquiring an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

