Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) PT Lowered to $70.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

GDEN opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.26. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.59.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.63. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 116.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $7,062,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after acquiring an additional 441,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

