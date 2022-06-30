Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Gap Up to $41.70

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.70, but opened at $43.33. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 593 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDEN. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $49.26.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.63. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

