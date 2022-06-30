Graham Clemett Sells 6,209 Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) insider Graham Clemett sold 6,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.94), for a total transaction of £40,172.23 ($49,285.03).

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 610 ($7.48) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 664.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 724.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. Workspace Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 592.50 ($7.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 979 ($12.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 14.50 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

WKP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.27) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.81) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workspace Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 910 ($11.16).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

