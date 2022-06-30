Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €17.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €17.50 ($18.62) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GYC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.91) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.30 ($18.40) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €14.38 ($15.30) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €15.97 and a 200-day moving average of €18.24. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($17.67) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($21.43).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

