Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $13.30 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 5,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.6% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.1% during the first quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

Shares of XOM opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.53. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

