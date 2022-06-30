Graypoint LLC Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $303.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.15 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

