Graypoint LLC Decreases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Graypoint LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $411,540,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,409 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 855.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,724 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

