Graypoint LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.65.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $178.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

