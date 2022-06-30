Graypoint LLC Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after buying an additional 236,461 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $131,173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after acquiring an additional 165,242 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $491.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $508.64 and its 200 day moving average is $535.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of -123.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $421,471,941. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

