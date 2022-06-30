Graypoint LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $469.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $484.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $393.88 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

