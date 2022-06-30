Graypoint LLC Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $690,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,567,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,618,000 after purchasing an additional 993,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,115,000 after buying an additional 859,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $96.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

