Graypoint LLC Purchases 1,594 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $165.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.97. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,317.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.