Graypoint LLC Purchases 819 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 16,209 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

NYSE:UNH opened at $515.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $493.31 and its 200-day moving average is $492.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $483.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

