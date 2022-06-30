Graypoint LLC Purchases Shares of 6,625 SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,931 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.66, for a total transaction of $435,749.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,276,402.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,152 shares of company stock worth $3,994,118 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $163.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 84.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.57 and its 200 day moving average is $211.04. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $110.93 and a 12 month high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. SiTime’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About SiTime (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.