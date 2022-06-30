Graypoint LLC Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $477.79 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 434.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

