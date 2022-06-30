Graypoint LLC Sells 2,769 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,347 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $76.43 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

