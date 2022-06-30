Graypoint LLC Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 135,990 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $69.78 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

