Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,752 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $178.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.27 and a 200-day moving average of $350.47. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

