Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 671 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in ONEOK by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 265,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

