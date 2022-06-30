Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,983,000 after purchasing an additional 655,601 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.83 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $54.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

