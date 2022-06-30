Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

RTX opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

