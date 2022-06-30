Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $97.26 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

