Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.27 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,483,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,970.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 176,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 759.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,377,000 after acquiring an additional 172,666 shares during the last quarter.

IVE opened at $138.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.18. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

