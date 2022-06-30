Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $6.99 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $685.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $761.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $891.49. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

