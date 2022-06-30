Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 110 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Shares of BA opened at $138.45 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

