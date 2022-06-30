Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 2,034 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,865,000 after acquiring an additional 142,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,003,000 after buying an additional 200,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,593,000 after buying an additional 81,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,088,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,480,000 after buying an additional 102,988 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

Shares of RHP opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.52. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

