Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 539 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 322,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 22,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPD opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

