Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 809 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 69,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $243.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.38. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

