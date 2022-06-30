Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,551,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,936 shares of company stock valued at $90,718,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.05 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.58. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.97 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.13.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

