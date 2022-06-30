Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 7,520 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.