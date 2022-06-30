Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.15.

Honeywell International stock opened at $173.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.68 and a 200 day moving average of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.41 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

