Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

EFG opened at $80.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

