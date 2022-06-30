Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.80.

GWO opened at C$31.39 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$30.39 and a 52 week high of C$41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 25.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.27.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$9.03 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Claude Généreux purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.55 per share, with a total value of C$195,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$195,300.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

