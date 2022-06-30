Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Trading Up 4.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $29.02 and last traded at $28.49. Approximately 3,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 411,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous special dividend of $1.00. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Griffon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Griffon from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $779.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Griffon by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

