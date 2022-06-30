Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from €21.40 to €20.60. The stock had previously closed at $12.86, but opened at $12.57. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grifols shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 1,968 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GRFS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Get Grifols alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 8.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64.

About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.