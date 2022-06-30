Halving Coin Price Tops $0.0416 on Top Exchanges (HALV)

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Halving Coin has a total market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00182255 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.43 or 0.01366509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00095463 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016016 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Halving Coin Coin Trading

