Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.50

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.60 ($0.24), with a volume of 2956863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.53 ($0.25).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.39) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.40) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 29.17 ($0.36).

The firm has a market cap of £898.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.45.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

