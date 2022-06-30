Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.50

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2022

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSOGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.60 ($0.24), with a volume of 2956863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.53 ($0.25).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.39) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.40) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 29.17 ($0.36).

The firm has a market cap of £898.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.45.

Hammerson Company Profile (LON:HMSO)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.