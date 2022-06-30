Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $61.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $36.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,801.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

